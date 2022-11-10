Tiaa Fsb Purchases 6,927 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $353,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.86. 94,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

