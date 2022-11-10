Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1,342.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979,733 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 4.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $268,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 3,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

