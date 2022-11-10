Tiaa Fsb Sells 886 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.32 on Thursday, hitting $92.72. 1,001,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,161,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

