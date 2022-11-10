TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.74. TIM shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 7,281 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TIM Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TIM by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

