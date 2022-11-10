TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.
TJX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.
TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.