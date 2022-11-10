Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Senior Officer Sells C$47,620.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,250.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$22.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$16.31 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 173.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

