TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.48. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
TORC Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.
TORC Oil & Gas Company Profile
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
