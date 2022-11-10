Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.31.

TXG stock traded up C$1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.82. 391,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.17. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$17.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

