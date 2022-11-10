Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.48 and last traded at C$11.15. 24,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 318,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.25.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.74. The stock has a market cap of C$990.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

