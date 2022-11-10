Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on November 30th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
NYSE TYG opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $36.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.