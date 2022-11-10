Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on November 30th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE TYG opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.