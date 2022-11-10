Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.02

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $29.93. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 6,022 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
