Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.02

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $29.93. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 6,022 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

