Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

TPZ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.