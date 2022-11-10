Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
TPZ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
