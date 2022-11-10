Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$8.66. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 22,555 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.74. The firm has a market cap of C$351.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$179.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,241.90. In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,241.90. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,865,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,241,500. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 348,852 shares of company stock worth $2,532,541.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

