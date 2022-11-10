TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 39.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

TTE opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

