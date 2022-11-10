TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up about 0.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 37,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.