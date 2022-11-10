TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,464 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

NVS stock opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

