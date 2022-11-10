TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Alibaba Group Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

