TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.