TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.
Trimble stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $89.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
