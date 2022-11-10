TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

BA opened at $168.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.23. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

