TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

