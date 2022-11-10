TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,281. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.