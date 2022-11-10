TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 18,578 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Teradata Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE TDC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.