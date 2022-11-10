TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

TPG stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

