Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

