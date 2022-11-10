Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of COOK opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $438.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 15.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Traeger by 12.8% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 686,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 78,016 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.