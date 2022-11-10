Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $240.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.27) to GBX 350 ($4.03) in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.26) to GBX 403 ($4.64) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Trainline stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

