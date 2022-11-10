TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, a growth of 478.8% from the October 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,460. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

