TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $166,333.83 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $60.51.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
