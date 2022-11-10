TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $166,333.83 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.