TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,044 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $182,761.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
