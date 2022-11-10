TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,044 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $182,761.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $420,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

