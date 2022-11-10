Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $100.48 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

