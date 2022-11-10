Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.46 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

