Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 39.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.60. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

