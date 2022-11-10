Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NYSE CB opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

