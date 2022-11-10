Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,076 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

