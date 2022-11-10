Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $147.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $261.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

