Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

