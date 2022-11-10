Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.71). Approximately 1,291,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,996,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 115 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.50) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.75 ($1.71).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.81. The company has a market cap of £261.67 million and a P/E ratio of 239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

