Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Mastercard makes up 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 5.3 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock traded up $16.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

