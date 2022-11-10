Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Li Auto accounts for approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,922,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 329,624 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,024,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 938,133 shares in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 304,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,325,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

