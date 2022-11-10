TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Up 1.3%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 4,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Trading Down 4.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ)
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.