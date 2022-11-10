Truist Financial Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

