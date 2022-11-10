Truist Financial Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 5.2 %
NYSE:PFGC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)
