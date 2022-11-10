Truist Financial Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $74.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.
Trade Desk Trading Up 19.7 %
Shares of TTD stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 347,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 677.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
