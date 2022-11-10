Truist Financial Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $74.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 347,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 677.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

