Truist Financial Trims Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price to $50.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

Appian Stock Up 3.9 %

APPN opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.63. Appian has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $101.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

