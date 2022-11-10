Truist Financial Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $55.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.76. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,938 shares of company stock valued at $426,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 98.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $28,466,000.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

