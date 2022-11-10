TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.49. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.