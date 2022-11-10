Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.04.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $313.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
