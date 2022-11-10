Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.90. 39,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 73,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

