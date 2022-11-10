U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von Sells 27,183 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,457.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

