U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.12.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

